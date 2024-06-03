Azam Khan Removes All Photos, Videos From Instagram
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 11:52 AM
DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) National cricketer Azam Khan on Monday removed all his photos and videos from the social media app Instagram.
Azam Khan used to upload his videos and photos on social media. However, in recent days, he has faced severe criticism from fans due to the fitness issues
Azam Khan also faced criticism from fans for his poor performance against England.
Azam Khan has removed all his photos and videos from Instagram, but what is the reason?
It is not clear whether Azam Khan removed the posts for this reason or some other reason, but it is likely that the cricketer cleared all his photos and videos following the criticism.
No photos or videos of Azam Khan are now available on his social media account.
It may be mentioned here that Azam Khan is part of the Pakistani squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
