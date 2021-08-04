Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is against West Indies

Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against West Indies after sustaining a head injury during the scheduled training session

Georgetown (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th Aug, 2021) Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against West Indies after sustaining a head injury during the scheduled training session.

A neurosurgeon has recommended an observation period of 24 hours.

He will then be reassessed on Monday.

His availability for the final T20I will depend on the reassessment done on Monday.

The last three T20I’s between Pakistan and West Indies will be played in Guyana from 31 July to 3 August.