KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Azam Khan's 50 per cent fine imposed by match officials has been reviewed and waived off by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Karachi Whites wicketkeeper-batter was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for being found guilty of committing a level-I offence during his side’s National T20 Cup 2023-24 match against Lahore Blues at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Azam was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct For Players and Players Support Personnel for repeated failure to comply with the instruction or directive of an Umpire during a Match.

Players and team officials are not permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey personal messages on their equipment unless approved in advance by both the player or team official’s cricket association and PCB Cricket Operations Department.