Azan Ali Aims For World Champion Title
Muhammad Rameez Published April 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Pakistani young squash player Azan Ali Khan has set his sights on becoming a World Champion, saying his goal demands extensive hard work for which he is ready.
"Squash is my family's game. I'm the nephew of International Champion Jahangir Khan. My father trained Hamza Khan, a world champion, and he was also a coach. I've learned from him,” he said while speaking on a private news channel.
Azan who clinched the gold medal in the Under-17 category at the 2025 Australian Junior Open Squash Championship in Melbourne, Australia, bringing pride to Pakistan’s sporting community, was of the view that initially, the challenging times weren't too difficult.
I didn't lose a single game, although I had a slight pain in gall bladder and took painkillers to manage it.
The Australian Junior Open Squash Championship took place from April 13 to 17, in Melbourne, Australia, featuring 64 players from 11 countries.
"My next target is to become a world champion, which requires more sponsors. Currently, I'm supported by Muslim Hands, PM Youth Program, and K2 Squash. Winning matches like Jahangir Khan's is tough and demands extensive hard work and support, he said.
"Rehan Tahir, Rana Mashhood and Javed Gilani sir are helping me with sponsorship, but I need more to participate in tournaments and improve my ranking," he said.
