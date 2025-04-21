Open Menu

Azan Ali Aims For World Champion Title

Muhammad Rameez Published April 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Azan Ali aims for World Champion title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Pakistani young squash player Azan Ali Khan has set his sights on becoming a World Champion, saying his goal demands extensive hard work for which he is ready.

"Squash is my family's game. I'm the nephew of International Champion Jahangir Khan. My father trained Hamza Khan, a world champion, and he was also a coach. I've learned from him,” he said while speaking on a private news channel.

Azan who clinched the gold medal in the Under-17 category at the 2025 Australian Junior Open Squash Championship in Melbourne, Australia, bringing pride to Pakistan’s sporting community, was of the view that initially, the challenging times weren't too difficult.

I didn't lose a single game, although I had a slight pain in gall bladder and took painkillers to manage it.

The Australian Junior Open Squash Championship took place from April 13 to 17, in Melbourne, Australia, featuring 64 players from 11 countries.

"My next target is to become a world champion, which requires more sponsors. Currently, I'm supported by Muslim Hands, PM Youth Program, and K2 Squash. Winning matches like Jahangir Khan's is tough and demands extensive hard work and support, he said.

"Rehan Tahir, Rana Mashhood and Javed Gilani sir are helping me with sponsorship, but I need more to participate in tournaments and improve my ranking," he said.

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

40 seconds ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

16 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

39 minutes ago
 Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

58 minutes ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

1 hour ago
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

1 hour ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports