Azan Awais reflects on his prolific run in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Sialkot Region clinched their third Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title on Sunday (5 January) when they beat Peshawar Region by a mere one wicket at the UBL sports Complex, Karachi.

The narrow escape capped off their successful campaign in the 2024-25 first-class season where they played a total of eight matches, winning five and drawing three.

Opening batter Azan Awais was Sialkot’s linchpin in their title-winning campaign, scoring the most runs in the tournament - 844 runs in 13 innings at an average of 76.73. Peshawar’s Maaz Sadaqat was second best with 646 runs in 11 innings.

The 20-year-old Azan, who represented Pakistan at the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, made his first-class debut in Sialkot’s opening fixture against FATA Region at the Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala and got off the mark in the format with an 89-ball 51 including six fours and one six.

It took him just three games to register his maiden first-class century, which came against Dera Murad Jamali at Rana Naved-ul-Hasan cricket academy Ground, Sheikhupura. He smashed 130 off 219 balls with the help of 20 fours and partnered with Ashir Mehmood for a 312-run opening partnership.

Reflecting on his maiden first-class season, Azan said, “I’ve really enjoyed my first outing in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and learned a lot from this experience. The team management and senior players have been really supportive. Scoring runs for my team in various conditions has really boosted my confidence.”

Azan amassed four centuries, including a highest score of 203 not out against Peshawar in a triangular stage fixture at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

He spent five hours and 41 minutes in the middle, facing 407 balls for his double ton.

Talking about his ability to bat long and score big, he credited the hard work and exposure in the last six months, which has paid dividends for him.

“I’ve been working really hard after transitioning from the Pakistan U19 setup. I have also worked with coaches from my region, especially Mansoor Amjad, and the coaching setup at Panthers (domestic team in Champions’ events) has contributed to transforming my game.

“My intent to bat long during the Quaid Trophy stemmed from realising the importance of batting with focus even after notching a milestone like century. Secondly, as an opening batter I felt the responsibility to hold one end because against the Dukes ball, your team can lose wickets in clusters.”

Azan started the year with the tour to South Africa with Pakistan U19 followed by a four-match stint with Sabir’s Poultry in President’s Trophy Grade-II, where he scored 504 runs in four non-first-class three-day games. He was part of the white-ball Pakistan Shaheens team in the home series against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Islamabad. Azan was handed his List A cap during the Champions One-Day Cup in September.

The next challenge for the southpaw from Sialkot is President’s Trophy Grade-I beginning from 8 January, a departmental first-class tournament, where he will be representing Eshaal Associates.