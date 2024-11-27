Azan’s Knock Puts Sialkot In Driving Seat In Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Promising opener Azan Awais played a career-best knock to put Sialkot in a commanding position against Peshawar at the close of play on day two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy triangular stage match at the Abbottabad cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Resuming at the overnight score of 38 not out with Sialkot on 74 for no loss in reply to Peshawar’s 171, the 20-year-old left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 161 as Sialkot reached 319 for six. This has given Sialkot a lead of 148 runs with four wickets in hand.
Azan, a former Pakistan U19 batter playing in just his sixth first-class match, has so far faced 312 balls in his fluent knock, laced with 23 boundaries. He reached his century off 198 balls, hitting 14 fours along the way. His previous highest score was 130, achieved against Dera Murad Jamali earlier this month.
Azan anchored two crucial partnerships that shifted the momentum in Sialkot’s favor. After a solid 78-run opening stand with Ashir Mehmood (31), Azan stitched together a 140-run third-wicket partnership with Mohsin Riaz. Mohsin contributed a well-made 64 off 122 balls, hitting eight fours and a six before his dismissal.
Abdul Rehman was the other notable Sialkot batter, scoring 28 and contributing 48 runs for the second wicket with Azan.
For Peshawar, Mohammad Amir Khan was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 34-4-116-4.
Scores in brief (Day 2 of 4): Peshawar 171 all out, 46.1 overs (Ubaidullah 35, Zubair Khan 23, Mohammad Amir Khan 21, Abuzar Tariq 20; Mohammad Ali 4-35, Awais Ali 4-73, Shoaib Akhtar 2-50).
Sialkot 319-6, 102 overs (Azan Awais 161 not out, Mohsin Riaz 64, Ashir Mehmood 31, Abdul Rehman 28; Mohammad Amir Khan 4-116).
