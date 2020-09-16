UrduPoint.com
Azarenka Dumps Out Venus Williams In Rome

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka advanced to the second round of the Italian Open with a 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 win over veteran American Venus Williams on Wednesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka advanced to the second round of the Italian Open with a 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 win over veteran American Venus Williams on Wednesday.

Azarenka, 31, successfully made the switch from hard court to clay after winning in Cincinnati and finishing runner-up to Naomi Osaka in the US Open last weekend.

World No.14 Azarenka needed just over two hours to get past 1999 Rome champion Williams, 40, in a clash between two former world number ones.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Azarenka will meet American third seed Sofia Kenin, winner of the Australian Open this season, for a place in the third round.

