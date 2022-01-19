Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka threw her support Wednesday behind a vaccine mandate on the women's tour, as tennis wrestles with the fall-out of the saga surrounding unvaccinated Novak Djokovic

The veteran Azarenka is a long-time member of the powerful WTA Players' Council, which is working through the challenges posed by coronavirus.

Those were laid bare by the chaos and confusion that engulfed vaccine-sceptic Djokovic, who was deported on the eve of the Australian Open.

Speaking in Melbourne, Azarenka admitted it could be legally challenging to enforce but she believes it would be "helpful for everybody" if the WTA Tour considered a no-jab, no-play policy.

"Well, from my standpoint it's been very clear. I believe in science. I believe in getting vaccinated, that's what I did for myself," the 32-year-old Belarusian said.

"If you ask me just for my opinion if that should be the case, I think it would just be helpful for everybody in the world, especially when we are travelling internationally."But the former world number one acknowledged that forcing people to be jabbed could prove problematic.