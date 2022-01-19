UrduPoint.com

Azarenka Wants No-jab, No-play Rule In Women's Tennis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2022 | 01:19 PM

Azarenka wants no-jab, no-play rule in women's tennis

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka threw her support Wednesday behind a vaccine mandate on the women's tour, as tennis wrestles with the fall-out of the saga surrounding unvaccinated Novak Djokovic

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka threw her support Wednesday behind a vaccine mandate on the women's tour, as tennis wrestles with the fall-out of the saga surrounding unvaccinated Novak Djokovic.

The veteran Azarenka is a long-time member of the powerful WTA Players' Council, which is working through the challenges posed by coronavirus.

Those were laid bare by the chaos and confusion that engulfed vaccine-sceptic Djokovic, who was deported on the eve of the Australian Open.

Speaking in Melbourne, Azarenka admitted it could be legally challenging to enforce but she believes it would be "helpful for everybody" if the WTA Tour considered a no-jab, no-play policy.

"Well, from my standpoint it's been very clear. I believe in science. I believe in getting vaccinated, that's what I did for myself," the 32-year-old Belarusian said.

"If you ask me just for my opinion if that should be the case, I think it would just be helpful for everybody in the world, especially when we are travelling internationally."But the former world number one acknowledged that forcing people to be jabbed could prove problematic.

Related Topics

Tennis World Victoria Melbourne Women Australian Open From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lara Dutta reveals Salman Khan still calls her pos ..

Lara Dutta reveals Salman Khan still calls her post mid-night

6 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,899 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 33,899 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

5 seconds ago
 Czech, Austrian, Japanese Firms Eye Forest Process ..

Czech, Austrian, Japanese Firms Eye Forest Processing in Russia's Far East - Min ..

7 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov-Blinken M ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov-Blinken Meeting on Jan 21 Being Worked ..

8 seconds ago
 Food dept imposes Rs 12.6m fine on flour mills ove ..

Food dept imposes Rs 12.6m fine on flour mills over poor cleanliness

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.