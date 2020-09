New York, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Victoria Azarenka won the first set of the US Open final against Naomi Osaka 6-1 on Saturday.

The Belarusian barely put a foot wrong as she took a 1-0 lead inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium in just 26 minutes.

Osaka, of Japan, hit a whopping 13 unforced errors in the opening set.