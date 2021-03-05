UrduPoint.com
Azarenka Withdraws From Qatar Open Over Injury

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Victoria Azarenka withdrew from the Doha Open Friday ahead of her semi-final clash with Garbine Muguruza, blaming injury which was on display as she battled through her last-eight tie against Elina Svitolina.

"Azarenka is withdrawing from her semi-final match tonight due to a back injury. Muguruza wins by walkover," the WTA said in a statement.

Azarenka, a two-time winner of the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, reached the quarters by seeing off Ukrainian top seed Svitolina, 6-2, 6-4.

But back pain dogged her effort and saw her visibly slow down during the second set.

"The pain didn't really get any better. I'm pretty proud of the way I handled it mentally. I tried to approach it and focus on the things that I could do rather than the things that I couldn't do," she said after the match.

Muguruza will face either Petra Kvitova or Jessica Pegula in the final Saturday depending on the outcome of their semi-final clash.

