Azaz Akhtar Declared As Best Swimmer Of Inter-Club Swimming

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Super-fit 11-year-old Azaz Akhtar was declared as best swimmer of the Peshawar District Inter-Club Swimming Championship, having command of all four strokes including freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke by using his arms and legs in a well-coordinated moments that really surprised many present on the occasion.

Azaz Akhtar, younger brother of international swimmer Maaz Akhtar, proved his skills for Cantonment Club against City Club and Khyber Clubs swimmers in a day long competition by recording some outstanding time by winning four key positions in as many strokes.

Despite a very young age, Azaz Akhtar clocked 35 sec in free style, 47sec in Breaststroke, 43sec in butterfly and 44sec in backstroke by showing complete command over his swimming skills. A competitive swimmer must learn to swim the four required strokes including freestyle, backstroke, butterfly, and breaststroke, Azaz Akhtar told APP soon after being declared as the best swimmer.

My international coaches Asad Hoti, Mobeen Khan Khalil (FINA qualified) and my father Saleem Akhtar worked hard on me during my training for five hours a day, very talented Azaz Akhtar said.

"Using your arms and legs in any coordinated movement while trying to keep your head above water may be a daunting maneuver, but with proper instruction, it all comes easily to me," Azaz added.

Azad's swimming skills came to limelight in front of all the sitting spectators. His controlling breath, floating, turning, and moving to safety in the water and exiting have no match.

Earlier, Director General Prosecution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mukhtiar Ahmad, Ex-director development KP Nimat Ullah Marwat, AD Finance Shakeel Ahmed, Provincial Swimming Association President Asif Orakzai, Assistant Director sports Asad Khan, AD Youth Officer Naeem Gul, coaches Mubeen Khan and Salim Akhtar were present during the competition.

In the Championship organized by KP Swimming Association at Adil Khan Swimming Pool Peshawar Sports Complex, more than hundred swimmers participated in different categories. Hamad Akhtar of Khyber club won gold in 100m free style, Shanan of Cantt club won silver while Muhammad Afridi of City Club won bronze medal. Azaz Khan won gold medal in 100m freestyle, Shasawar Khan of City Club was second and Abdul Rahman was third, in the event of 100m backstroke, Azad was first, Yameen of City Club was second and Abu Bakr of Khyber Club was third.

In the competitions, Mohammad Afridi of City won gold, Shanan of Cantt won silver while Yameen of City won the bronze medal. Talha got first Position, Jawad got second while Abdul got third position in 50m freestyle, in kickboard competitions Yasir won first position, followed by Azaz, and Ajmal, in the 4x50m relay, City Club won Gold, Cantt Club won silver and Khyber Club took browns medals.

A Summer Training Camp was organized for these children in Adil Khan Swimming Pool for two months and after completion of the two months camps, KP Swimming Association divided all swimmers in three different Clubs, followed by Inter-Club competitions.

