Azeem Ghumman, Imran Butt hit half-centuries on day one

Half-centuries by Azeem Ghumman and Imran Butt had Balochistan at 232 for two on the first day of their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy seventh-round fixture against Central Punjab at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium before play had to be called-off due to bad light

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) Half-centuries by Azeem Ghumman and Imran Butt had Balochistan at 232 for two on the first day of their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy seventh-round fixture against Central Punjab at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium before play had to be called-off due to bad light.

Opener Azeem and one-drop Butt stitched a 92-run partnership for the second-wicket for the visitors after Balochistan were asked to bat by Central Punjab captain Ahmed Shehzad.

Azeem scored a solid 140-ball 72 – his 20th half-century in first-class cricket – which also included a 71-run opening-partnership with Awais Zia (44).

The 28-year-old right-handed batsman cracked 10 boundaries in his 200-minute stay at the crease.

After Awais was dismissed, Butt ensured Balochistan’s innings stayed on track as he scored 77 not out from 119 balls.

The 23-year-old had smashed 11 fours and was joined by his side’s captain Imran Farhat (30 not out) when stumps were drawn.

For Central Punjab, right-arm medium-fast bowlers Mohammad Ali and Ehsan Adil took a wicket each for 42 and 57 runs.

Only 60.2 overs were bowled on day one.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 232-2, 60.2 overs (Imran Butt 77 not out, Azeem Ghumman 72, Awais Zia 44, Imran Farhat 30 not out; Mohammad Ali 1-42, Ehsan Adil 1-57) v Central Punjab