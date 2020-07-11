UrduPoint.com
Azhar Ali And Sarfaraz Ahmed To Captain In Two-day Practice Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:48 PM

Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed to captain in two-day practice match

The Pakistan squad currently based in Worcester, England will take part in a two-day practice match at the New Road Ground from today, Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan squad currently based in Worcester, England will take part in a two-day practice match at the New Road Ground from today, Saturday.

The match will provide further match practice to the squad following the first intra-squad practice match held last week, said the information made available to APP here by the Pakistan cricket board.

Azhar Ali will lead the Green team while Sarfaraz Ahmed will captain White team. A total of 90 overs will be bowled on each of the two days.

Green Team: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Musa Khan and Usman Shinwari.

White Team: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, ShadabKhan, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Rohail Nazir.

The rest of the players will continue their training and practice; they will be involved in the match if needed.

