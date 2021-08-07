Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amount of Test Cricket  

,

(@fidahassanain)

Azhar has also fully supported to Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and wished him good luck for his final competition.

GUYANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Veteran Test batter Azhar Ali on Saturday expressed his concerns for playing less amount of Test cricket.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Azhar Ali said that they had been getting less Test cricket for quite some time now.

He said, “As a player, it is disappointing but I try to perform best in every opportunity provided,”. He also said: “We have been getting less Test cricket for quite some time now. As a player, it is disappointing but I try to perform best in every opportunity provided,”.

Pakistan is preparing a two-match Test series against West Indies, starting from August 12. The 36-year-old Azhar played the elite format of the game only and he tries to perform at his best in these matches.

He stressed the importance of starting the ICC World Test Championship on a winning note and also wishes to see Pakistan lifting the championship in his career.

Azhar believes that it is very important. Last time we saw that if a team gets a lead that brings other teams under pressure.

“I think it is a great opportunity for us to stat on a positive note,” he added.

He went on to say: “ICC World Test Championship is a valuable addition and has helped make this format more competitive. I want to see Pakistan winning the championship in my career,”.

During his presser, Azhar has also fully supported to Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and wished him good luck for his final competition.

“I’d like to send my best wishes to Arshad Nadeem who is representing Pakistan in the javelin at the Tokyo Olympics and has qualified for the final. We will all try & watch tomorrow & we pray that he makes us all proud and is able to win a medal for Pakistan,” he concluded.