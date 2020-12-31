UrduPoint.com
Azhar Ali Likens Fawad Alam To Ertugrul Ghazi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:51 PM

Azhar Ali likens Fawad Alam to Ertugrul Ghazi

The former skipper shared the pictures of both Fawad Alam and Ertugrul Ghazi and appreciated him for courage during the Test match against New Zealand.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali on Thursday likened Fawad Alam to Turkish legend Ertugrul Ghazi.

Taking to Twitter, the former skipper shared the pictures of Fawad Alam and Ertugrul Ghazi, showing both as fighting for their causes.

He wrote: “What a knock from Fawad Alam! A lot of courage and character and determination,”.

Fawad Alam did century after 11 years of long period and proved his critics wrong while playing first Test match against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

Last time, he did century back in 2009 when he debuted against Sri Lanka.

Fawad was dropped after a couple of failures against New Zealand despite an outstanding debut. He found a chance to play after Babar Azam fell injured and his right hand thumb fractured, because usually he was picked up but he barely made it to the playing 11.

