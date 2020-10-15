Azhar Ali may lose Test captaincy as top PCB officials are not happy with him

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) Pakistan Test Cricket Captain Azhar Ali might lose his captaincy as the top officials of Pakistan Cricket Board were not happy with him, the sources said.

The sources said that the board would review Azhar’s Test captaincy performance and a decision about his removal could be taken in near future.

Azhar Ali’s Test captaincy has come to risk after Misbah-ul-Haq decided to leave the post of Chief Selector.

Due to Misbah’s position getting weak gradually, the sources said problems for Azhar were also increased.

Before or after the New Zealand tour, any decision related to his captaincy could be taken. The sources further said a member of PCB’s cricket committee was not in favor of Azhar continuing as a Test captain.

They further said that PCB expressed disappointment after Misbah-ul-Haq and Muhammad Hafeez raised the cricket issue before Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with him at his residence. Prime Minister who directed to dissolve departmental cricket wasn’t convinced to reconsider this decision.