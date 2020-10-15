UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azhar Ali May Lose Test Captaincy As Top PCB Officials Are Not Happy With Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:29 PM

Azhar Ali may lose Test captaincy as top PCB officials are not happy with him

The sources say that Azhar Ali’s captaincy has come at risk after Misbah ul Haq announced to leave the post of Chief Selector.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) Pakistan Test Cricket Captain Azhar Ali might lose his captaincy as the top officials of Pakistan Cricket Board were not happy with him, the sources said.

The sources said that the board would review Azhar’s Test captaincy performance and a decision about his removal could be taken in near future.

Azhar Ali’s Test captaincy has come to risk after Misbah-ul-Haq decided to leave the post of Chief Selector.

Due to Misbah’s position getting weak gradually, the sources said problems for Azhar were also increased.

Before or after the New Zealand tour, any decision related to his captaincy could be taken. The sources further said a member of PCB’s cricket committee was not in favor of Azhar continuing as a Test captain.

They further said that PCB expressed disappointment after Misbah-ul-Haq and Muhammad Hafeez raised the cricket issue before Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with him at his residence. Prime Minister who directed to dissolve departmental cricket wasn’t convinced to reconsider this decision.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister PCB Azhar Ali Post Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Kyrgyz Parliament to Discuss President Jeenbekov's ..

2 minutes ago

Patrolling police arrested 99 criminals

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to tr ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's ICT export keeps growing for 4 months

2 minutes ago

EU Officially Imposes Sanctions on Russia Over Nav ..

14 minutes ago

Dutch Court Unlikely to Rule on MH17 in Next Few Y ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.