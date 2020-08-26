UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azhar Ali Rises In ICC Test Rankings After 17th Test Century

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:31 PM

Azhar Ali rises in ICC Test rankings after 17th Test century

By Sohail Ali The International Cricket Council has rewarded Azhar Ali for his excellent century by helping him move in an upward direction in the latest Test player rankings, which were released today , Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali The International cricket Council has rewarded Azhar Ali for his excellent century by helping him move in an upward direction in the latest Test player rankings, which were released today , Wednesday.

Azhar, who started the Test in 34th position, has jumped 11 place to become Pakistan's second highest-ranked batsman after Babar Azam, who has retained his fifth position, said the information made available.

Azhar come into the third Test with scores of 0, 18 and 20, and carried his bat for 141, which was his 17th Test century in 81 matches. His efforts were unable to save Pakistan from a follow-on, but his side managed to earn a respectable draw as the series ended 1-0 in England's favour.

Babar Azam scored 11 and 63 not out in the third Southampton Test, but has stayed in fifth position on 797 points. The list is headed by Steve Smith of Australia (911 points), followed by Virat Kohli (886), Marnus Labuschagne (827) and Kane Williamson (812).

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who was adjudged Pakistan's player of the series, has gained three places and is now in 72nd position.

Rizwan scored 53 and added 138 runs for the sixth wicket with Azhar in Pakistan's first innings score of 273.

Pakistan batsmen slipping in the latest ICC rankings are Asad Shafiq (26th), Shan Masood (29th), Abid Ali (59th), while Fawad Alam is outside the top-100.

In the bowling table, Mohammad Abbas has dropped out of the top-10 after sliding five places to share 13th position with India's Mohammad Shami. The fast bowler, however, has remained Pakistan's highest-ranked Test bowler.

Wrist spinner Yasir Shah, who took two for 173, has also slipped one place to 23rd spot, Shaheen Shah Afridi has stayed in 33rd spot and Naseem has dropped to 57th position.

James Anderson, who dismissed Azhar to become the first fast bowler to capture 600 Test wickets, has moved up to eighth in the list, which is headed by Pat Cummins and followed by Stuart Broad, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee and Jason Holder.

Complete ICC Test Player Rankings post Southampton Test are available here.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Century ICC Australia Southampton Anderson Virat Kohli Asad Shafiq Azhar Ali Fawad Alam Shan Masood Yasir Shah Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Abbas Abid Ali National University Afridi Post From Share

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram feels heart-broken over Karachi si ..

16 minutes ago

Pesco stresses precautionary measures during rains ..

4 minutes ago

UK economy loses 22bn as virus ravages tourism: st ..

5 minutes ago

DG Rangers chairs two meetings regarding Muharram ..

5 minutes ago

WAPDA starts process to construct remaining works ..

14 minutes ago

US Police in Portland Declare Assembly Near City H ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.