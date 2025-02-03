Azhar Ali Shah contesting in ACC Congress meeting

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Syed Azhar Ali Shah is contesting for a position on the Management Committee in the elections, to be held in Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Congress meeting at Bangkok, Thailand, on February 6.

Shah along with Nisar Ahmad International Relation director PCF will attend the ACC Congress meeting. They will depart for Thailand on Monday, to represent Pakistan at this significant gathering of Asian cycling leaders, said a press release.

The ACC Congress is a key event where elections will be held to select the new President and members of the Management Committee of ACC.

Shah is contesting for a position on the Management Committee, a move that reflects Pakistan's increasing engagement in the development of cycling at the continental level.

His participation in the ACC Congress is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s role in international cycling and open new opportunities for the development of the sport in the country.

Shah has been a strong advocate for the promotion of cycling in Pakistan and has played a vital role in organizing national and international events under the banner of PCF.

This participation will also provide an opportunity to discuss potential collaborations, training programs, and sponsorships that could benefit Pakistani cyclists.

PCF remains committed to enhancing the standard of cycling in the country and ensuring that Pakistani riders get maximum exposure on international platforms.