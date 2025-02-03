Open Menu

Azhar Ali Shah Contesting In ACC Congress Meeting

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Azhar Ali Shah contesting in ACC Congress meeting

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Syed Azhar Ali Shah is contesting for a position on the Management Committee in the elections, to be held in Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Congress meeting at Bangkok, Thailand, on February 6.

Shah along with Nisar Ahmad International Relation director PCF will attend the ACC Congress meeting. They will depart for Thailand on Monday, to represent Pakistan at this significant gathering of Asian cycling leaders, said a press release.

The ACC Congress is a key event where elections will be held to select the new President and members of the Management Committee of ACC.

Shah is contesting for a position on the Management Committee, a move that reflects Pakistan's increasing engagement in the development of cycling at the continental level.

His participation in the ACC Congress is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s role in international cycling and open new opportunities for the development of the sport in the country.

Shah has been a strong advocate for the promotion of cycling in Pakistan and has played a vital role in organizing national and international events under the banner of PCF.

This participation will also provide an opportunity to discuss potential collaborations, training programs, and sponsorships that could benefit Pakistani cyclists.

PCF remains committed to enhancing the standard of cycling in the country and ensuring that Pakistani riders get maximum exposure on international platforms.

Recent Stories

DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support ..

DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector

9 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Chal ..

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

24 minutes ago
 EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA ope ..

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

54 minutes ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses co ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..

1 hour ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

1 hour ago
 ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

1 hour ago
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

1 hour ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

1 hour ago
 National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

2 hours ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

3 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

3 hours ago
 PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports