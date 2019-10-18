UrduPoint.com
Azhar Ali To Lead Test Matches, Babar Azam To T20s

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:53 PM

Azhar Ali to lead Test matches, Babar Azam to T20s

The PCB announces two names for two formats while decision about captaincy of third format of one-day matches has yet to be made.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) Pakistan Cricket Team nominated Azhar Ali for captaincy of Test matches while Baber Azam was appointed to lead T20 matches after removal of Sarfraz Ahmad, the reports say.

According to details, After Sarfraz Ahmad’s removal from captaincy of Test matches and T20s, Azhar Ali was given the captaincy of Test matches while Babar Azam was made captain of T20 matches. The sources said that Green shirts were planning to fly to Australia on Oct 27 for test matches and Azhar Ali would lead the national team in test matches.

They said, however, three T20 matches had been scheduled during the cricket team’s tour to Australia before test matches.

National Cricket Team Head Coach Misbah ul Haq had started selection process for the team going to play test and T20 matches in Australia. He consulted other players and concerned experts for right selection of the players for Australian tour.

The PCB spokesperson said that Babar Azam is being considered for captaincy of the T20 matches scheduled next years in Australia. However, he said that decision about the captain of one-day matches would be announced later.

