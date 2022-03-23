Azhar and Shafique keep Pakistan ticking

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2022) Azhar Ali hit a half-century in his long-awaited homecoming after batting through the first session with in-form Abdullah Shafique, as Pakistan made Australia's bowlers toil to move into a strong position in the series deciding third Test.

In response to Australia's first innings of 391, Pakistan reached lunch on day three at 159 for 1 with Shafique 75 not out and Azhar unbeaten on 63. They have combined for a 139-run partnership as Pakistan chip away at Australia's total and trail on the first innings by 232 runs.

Playing in his first home Test in his 94th Test, Azhar looked anchored for the long haul and was just 11 away from 7000 Test runs, as Pakistan recovered strongly after losing opener Imam-ul-Haq for 11 early in the innings.

In the last over before lunch, Azhar survived when he was dropped by a wrong-footed Steve Smith at first slip in a tough chance off legspinner Mitchell Swepson, who looked threatening.

After two topsy-turvy days, where little separated the teams, day three loomed as pivotal in the outcome of the historic series, which remains deadlocked after draws in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

But Shafique and Azhar, who both scored tons in the first Test, have produced a commanding partnership to blunt Australia's bowlers - who might be still weary after pushing through 171.4 overs in Pakistan's second innings in Karachi - as the hosts gained control.

Australia's quicks were unable to produce menacing reverse swing, in a contrast to Naseem Shah's withering spell on day two, as nightmares resurface for the tourists who have struggled to crack into Pakistan's batting order in this series apart from on day three of the second Test.

In a much-needed tonic for Australia, Swepson produced occasional rampant turn highlighted by a perfect leg break that ripped past Shafique's bat. Just before lunch, Australia captain Pat Cummins started conjuring reverse swing during a late burst as Australia desperately searched for a breakthrough.

But Pakistan remained unscathed and will eye a huge first innings total in a bid to only bat once on a surface with notable cracks in the first Test played in Lahore since 2009.

With Pakistan resuming at 90 for 1, after sedately batting through 39 overs late on day two, there was anticipation of Azhar producing a trademark indefatigable knock after he had stonewalled before stumps.

But the 37-year-old started with a flurry of boundaries off Cameron Green, who opened the bowling alongside Cummins instead of Mitchell Starc.

When he came on, after struggling to find his rhythm on day two, Starc troubled Shafique from around the wicket with a gem of a delivery first up to comprehensively beat the batter then shortly after he had a strong shout for lbw turned down.

Australia's rather ambitious review confirmed that the ball was comfortably missing leg stump, but they were buoyed by Starc's start. During a compelling contest, Starc hit Shafique on the body after he awkwardly tried to fend a short ball but the in-form opener responded with a superb cover drive.