Azhar appeals govt. to vaccinate athletes against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah on Tuesday appealed the government to vaccinate the international and national athletes against the COVID-19 as players were asset of the nation.

"The third dangerous wave of the coronavirus was on the rise in the country and was also affecting children. As the government is vaccinating senior people along with the frontline workers, similarly athletes and players should also be vaccinated," he said in a statement issued here.

Azhar, who was also the president of the South Asian Cycling Confederation, said immediate steps should be taken to vaccinate international and national athletes as they make the nation proud by winning laurels for the country.

"They deserve to the vaccinated as they make a name for the country by participating in sports competitions at the international level," he said.

He further appealed the government to vaccinate the players from all over the country by taking Names and national identity cards numbers of the players and athletes from the sports federations.

"As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is reduced, the players will have to take part in international events for which they will also need a vaccination certificate," he said.

He said the players should also be considered in the front line and a formal announcement should be made as soon as possible in this regard.