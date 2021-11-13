UrduPoint.com

Azhar Greets Newly Elected Office-bearers Of SWA, KP

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:23 PM

Azhar greets newly elected office-bearers of SWA, KP

President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary Nisar Ahmed Saturday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during their election

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary Nisar Ahmed Saturday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during their election.

In a statement issued here, Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary Nisar Ahmed, who is also the President of Provincial Cycling Association, congratulated the newly elected members of Sports Writers Association and newly elected President of Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz and Secretary Shahid Afridi and treasurer Shakeel-ur-Rehman and other members of the cabinets.

They said that members of the SWA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are playing a key role in promoting sports and sportsmen and sportswomen.

They expressed the hope that they will continue their work for the promotion of sports in the province and for the welfare of the sports persons.

He also appreciated the previous elected body of the SWA, KP for the dedicated efforts during their three-year tenure. They said that SWA, KP will continue the democratic process in the same way and will give full support not only to its members but also to all the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that the encouragement of the players can brighten the name of the province at national and international levels.

The Pakistan Cycling Federation and the Provincial Cycling Association will hold a function in honor of the newly elected officials of the Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Azhar Ali Shah.

More Stories From Sports

