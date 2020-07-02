UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Azhar Has A Golden Chance To Prove His Mettle': Ramiz

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:40 PM

'Azhar has a golden chance to prove his mettle': Ramiz

Former skipper Ramiz Raja believes captaincy would matter a lot on the England tour saying Azhar Ali has a golden chance to prove his mettle

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Former skipper Ramiz Raja believes captaincy would matter a lot on the England tour saying Azhar Ali has a golden chance to prove his mettle.

"Captaincy matters a lot in cricket as one has to read the opposition and game and access players combination and strategy. If a captain is good he can even take a weak team sky high, but if he's not then even a stronger team can't do anything," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ramiz said it was a golden opportunity for Test skipper Azhar Ali to prove his mettle. "You shouldn't fear of losing and should go with a fearless approach. Azhar should just focus on his batting when he goes to bat and should not take the extra package of captaincy with him. Just think you are a batsman and you have to score runs and a century," he said and added a good captain keeps both things separate.

Ramiz said Pakistan can also replicate the 1992 series against England in England which we won.

"We had an outstanding bowling attack at that time in the likes of Wasim Alram, Waqar Younis and Mushtaq Ahmed. In the current team we have pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and spinner Yasir Shah," he said.

Ramiz said the English team was weak hearted. "Pakistan can fight the English team with reverse swing and leg spin. There might be a chance that bowlers won't get reverse swing because of the saliva ban therefore bowlers should bowl on consistent line and length. We can win the series if Azhar did a good captaincy," he said.

He said batsmen who get set on the crease shouldn't get out while the openers need to play 20 to 30 overs game. "The series against England was very important for becoming a star and for media as the world will be watching it," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack Century World Azhar Ali Yasir Shah Gold YouTube Afridi Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Tokyo virus cases top 100, highest in 2 months

7 minutes ago

Football industry will bounce back stronger from C ..

1 hour ago

Speaker denounces Bashir's killing in held Kashmir ..

7 minutes ago

Home-developed breast cancer drug first prescribed ..

7 minutes ago

Dr. Moeed rejects news regarding Pakistani passeng ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab mulls standardized model of mosques

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.