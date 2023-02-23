UrduPoint.com

Azhar, Nisar Leave For Indonesia To Represent Pakistan In ACC Meeting

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2023 | 07:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Cycling Federation and international technical officials Nisar Ahmad and Azhar Ali Shah left for Asian Cycling Confederation General Council meeting to be held in Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia.

Talking to APP, President of Pakistan Cycling Federation and Asian Cycling Confederation Syed Azhar Ali Shah said before departure that they would represent Pakistan in this meeting. Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that last year the same meeting was held in Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan.

He said there is also a road Championship but the race was supposed to be held in March due to Corona. He said another Road Championship would be held in Thailand in June this year.

Recently, four experts were given an online course in Korea and four Pakistani experts took a level one course. Junior players and coaches will also go to Korea for 30 days of training which enable them to hold international cycle races.

