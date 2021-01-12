UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azhar, Rizwan Gain In ICC Test Rankings

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:34 PM

Azhar, Rizwan gain in ICC Test Rankings

Pakistan's Azhar Ali's knocks of 93 and 37 have in the series against New Zealand helped him advance seven places to 18th position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings released Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Azhar Ali's knocks of 93 and 37 have in the series against New Zealand helped him advance seven places to 18th position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings released Tuesday.

His compatriot Mohammad Rizwan's first-innings half-century has also helped him gain 10 places to reach 37th position.

Captain Kane Williamson's epic 238 in the second Test against Pakistan in Christchurch has helped him reach the best ever-rating points by a New Zealand player while consolidating his position at the top of the list of batsmen in the Rankings.

Williamson, named player of the series after leading his side to an innings and 176 runs win and a 2-0 victory in the two-Test series, has reached 919 rating points, bettering his own mark of 915 in December 2018.

ICC cricket Hall of Famer Richard Hadlee was the only other player from New Zealand to go past the 900-point mark, reaching a career-high 909 rating points in bowling in December 1985.

In the latest rankings update that includes the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Johannesburg and the third Test between Australia and India in Sydney, Steve Smith has leapfrogged Virat Kohli to second position after scores of 131 and 81 while Dean Elgar has moved to 13th position with knocks of 127 and 31 not out.

In other movement for New Zealand players, Henry Nicholls has gained three places to reach ninth among batsmen after his knock of 157 while fast bowler Kyle Jamieson's match haul of 11-117 has lifted him seven places to a career-best 21st place. With 36 Test wickets so far, Jamieson is also fifth among all-rounders after only six Tests.

The drawn Sydney Test saw Marun Labuschagne consolidate the fourth position with a career-best 866 rating points after scores of 91 and 73 while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has gained three places to reach fifth position with four wickets in the match.

For India, Cheteshwar Pujara's knocks of 50 and 77 have taken him from eighth to 10th position and Rishabh Pant's scores of 36 and 97 have helped him gain 19 places to reach 26th position. Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin too have gained after their fighting knocks, as has Shubman Gill.

The Centurion Test saw Anrich Nortje (up 10 places to 38th), Wiaan Mulder (up 22 places to 45th), Lutho Sipamla (up 23 places to 47th) and Lungi Ngidi (up seven places to 49th) make huge gains among bowlers while for Sri Lanka, captain Dimuth Karunaratne (up two places to 15th) and Kusal Perera (up four places to 56th) have moved up in the list of batsmen.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket ICC Australia Sri Lanka Sydney Christchurch Johannesburg South Africa Virat Kohli Azhar Ali Mohammad Rizwan Henry Nicholls Rishabh Pant December 2018 National University From Best Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

‘I killed the taxi driver,’ key suspect arrest ..

1 minute ago

PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal’s murder: ATC allow ..

5 minutes ago

Shelter Home shifted to new building at General Bu ..

3 minutes ago

Canadian, Italian Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperat ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

3 minutes ago

Russia Keeps Air Travel With UK Suspended Through ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.