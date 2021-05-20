Azhar to contest ACC elections

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah would be contesting the elections for the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) voting delegate in a virtual session to be held on Friday.

Shah, who was also the President of South Asian Cycling Association, was hopeful to win the slot, said a press release issued here.

A total of 20 Candidates would be contesting for the election. As many as nine voting delegates would be elected who will be eligible to vote in the World Cycling Governing Body (UCI) elections while five delegates will be picked for reserved seats.