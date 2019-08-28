Azhar to invite more foreign teams in Tour de Khunjrab next year

The newly-elected Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President, Syed Azhar Ali Shah plans to invite more foreign teams in Tour de Khunjrab next year to promote the game and encourage tourism in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The newly-elected Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President, Syed Azhar Ali Shah plans to invite more foreign teams in Tour de Khunjrab next year to promote the game and encourage tourism in the country.

Azhar said teams of England and Germany have expressed willingness to participate in the event but we want to go through a proper channel in inviting foreign teams in the extravaganza. "We would seek Asian Cycling Federation's (ACF) help to invite the foreign teams to Pakistan through the World Cycling Body," he told APP on Wednesday.

Azhar said talent hunt programs would also be launched to bring in new talent for which training centers would also be established in all four provinces from January next year. "A Fund Rising Committee would be formed in a month to bring in sponsors for different events to be organized by PCF," he said.

He said cycling was an expensive sport and sponsors were needed to run the game. "The committee would bring in convince sponsors to purchase the cycling events on the annual Calendar," he said and added we would also request schools to provide free education to our young cyclists.

Azhar said the federation deems to form a formidable team of junior players who could represent Pakistan in Asia and World level competitions. "Teams of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan participated in this year's Tour de Khunjrab," he said and added five to six foreign teams would be invited to Pakistan in the event next year.

Azhar said foreign teams visit to Pakistan would not only encourage the game of cycling in the country but would also promote tourism.