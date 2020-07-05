UrduPoint.com
Azharuddin Can Be Reason Behind Younis, Flower Knife-incident: Latif

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 03:10 PM

Azharuddin can be reason behind Younis, Flower knife-incident: Latif

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Pakistani gloveman Rashid Latif has claimed that former Indian cricketer Azharuddin could be the reason behind the recently revealed incident where batting legend Younis Khan held a knife to the neck of former batting coach Grant Flower.

Flower had claimed that the Younis held a knife to his neck after the former tried to give some batting advice however, Rashid Latif believed that Younis asking advice from Azharuddin rather than his batting coach could be the reason behind the accusation.

"Younis Khan is different. We do not know what happens in the dressing room. Azharuddin can be a reason for this. In 2016, Younis made a double century at the Oval. He (Younis) did not take the name of the batting coach (Grant Flower). He said that I was struggling and talked to Azharuddin. That is a big factor that a player is opting for someone else rather than the coach. Flower must have done some things as batting coach and has served Pakistan.

I think this Azharuddin factor must have been somewhere in his (Flower's) mind," Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Latif claimed that the statement made by former head coach Mickey Arthur, who confirmed the incident while opting to refrain from discussing the details of the matter, were just a means towards justifying Flower's statements rather than continuing the allegation.

"If I say something, people I know try to justify it. It is not Mickey Arthur's fault. The real focus should be person who asked these questions and is still behind the scenes. It could also be an organization behind the whole thing. That is a possibility. If Younis came on because of a higher authority, he would not have come as a batting coach working under Misbahul Haq. He would have been in a much more influential position," he said.

Younis Khan was recently appointed as the batting coach for the Men in Green for their upcoming tour of England.

