Azizullah fined for deliberate physical contact

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s fast-bowler Azizullah has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 offence relating to inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player, player support personnel during his side’s three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The incident happened on Sunday and at the end of the 68th over of the Northern innings when Aziz made a deliberate physical contact with the batsman running towards the non-striker’s end for a single.

Azizullah was charged by on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Ahsan Raza at the end of second day’s play for violating article 2.12 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Azizullah accepted the charge and the fine imposed on him by match referee Kamran Chaudhry.