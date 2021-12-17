Azmat of Peshawar shows talent in 4th PGF Jinnah Development Tour Golf

At the end of the first round in this three rounds 4th PGF Jinnah Development Golf Tour Match here on Friday at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course, out of 102 competing aspirants at least 25 competitors who have come up with scores can be graded as impactful and stirring

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :At the end of the first round in this three rounds 4th PGF Jinnah Development Golf Tour Match here on Friday at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course, out of 102 competing aspirants at least 25 competitors who have come up with scores can be graded as impactful and stirring.

The best score of the first day is from Azmat Khan of Peshawar who is hardly known in golfing circles. He has used the opportunity admirably well to come up with a score of gross 69, three under par under very tough playing conditions.

In golf a score of three under par is considered praiseworthy and meritorious and reflects on his artful touch and mastery. This score was compiled through faultless hitting ,optimum approach shots and an agreeable use of the putter on the greens which were fast paced.He managed birdies on holes 1,7,8,14 and 17 augmented by eleven regulation pars and just two bogies.He occupies the top position on the leaderboard and appeared content with his performance ."This is a significant opportunity for me " he said and " I must continue the effort over the next two rounds".

Another one who showed his forte and dexterity is Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club. A few years back this young one was regarded as the best junior golfer but somehow success has evaded him. He went to South Africa for lessons and now hard work and parental support has enhanced his urge to do well and the intensity seems visible now.

He ended the first round with a score of gross 70, two under par and this resplendent score is attributable to a stirring six birdies on holes 3,4,13,16,17 and 18 plus nine pars, two bogies and one double bogie. Appears all charged up to come up with an outstanding performance.

Three others who played under par are Umer Farooq (Lahore Garrison), Syed Bilal Hussain Shah (Margalla Greens) and Aya Khan (Peshawar).

These three enthusiastic ones are bracketed at a score of 71, one under par .Placed at the score of Par 72 are four contenders. They are Asad Khan (PAF Islamabad), Mohammad Safdar (Gujranwala), Arshad Rasheed (Karachi Golf Club ) and Muhammed Saeed (Lahore Garrison).

Tee off tomorrow Saturday will take place at 930am at Royal Palm Golf Course.

The aim of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Development Tour Golf Matches is to unearth golfing talent of players who have aptitude, flair, technique and expertise out of the second tier golf professionals who were either sidelined or abandoned just because they never got a fighting chance to unveil their competence, aptness and potential. And now with the actuation and baptism of the Jinnah Development Tour second tier golf professionals are ushering in their golf playing proficiencies to the forefront and are engaging the attention of golf pundits, principal organizers at golf clubs and prime sponsors of golf events.