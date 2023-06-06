Babar among ICC Player of the Month for May

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistani Skipper and prolific batter Babar Azam have been nominated in the International cricket Council (ICC) candidates for the Men's and Women's Player of the Month Awards for May.

A competitive month of men's international matches saw the conclusion of fixtures in the ICC Super League, thus confirming the full lineup of teams set to battle it out in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe later this month, said a press release issued here.

In women's internationals, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh went head-to-head in May, along with a host of bilateral fixtures and the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia which was won by Thailand.

The Men's shortlist comprises three Names that starred in the ODI format. Pakistan skipper and holder of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, Babar Azam was nominated for his performances at the latter end of his side's series victory over New Zealand.

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto is shortlisted for the first time following a prolific spell of run-scoring as his side triumphed over Ireland.

The final candidate in line for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award is Ireland's Harry Tector, who continued his fine international form against Bangladesh, albeit in a losing cause.

Sri Lanka can boast two nominees for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for May.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu led the line in a series of victories over Bangladesh in ODI and T20Is, scoring well in both formats. Her compatriot Harshitha Madavi also enjoyed decisive contributions in both series, starring as the Player of the Series in the T20I round of matches.

The lineup was completed by Thailand's Thipoatcha Putthawong, who aims to emulate teammate Naruemol Chaiwai's Player of the Month prize in April, and whose bowling prowess helped her side claim gold in the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh.

An independent ICC Voting academy and fans around the world would be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners, which will be announced next week.