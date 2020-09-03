Babar Azam a bit disappointed at his performance during England tour

Pakistan T20 captain Babar Azam has admitted to feel a tinge of disappointment with his individual performances during the recently concluded Test and T20 series against England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan T20 captain Babar Azam has admitted to feel a tinge of disappointment with his individual performances during the recently concluded Test and T20 series against England.

Pakistan lost the Test series 0-1 but Babar led the team to a series-levelling five-run win in the final T20I with the first game washed out.

In the three Tests, he scored 195 runs at an average of over 48 and added 77 more runs across two innings in the T20Is.

"I am little disappointed that I started well in the Test series but I wasn't able to convert them into big runs," he was quoted as saying by cricket website cricbuzz.com.

"There were tough conditions and I had a goal of scoring at least two centuries but unfortunately, I wasn't able to do that.

"I've learnt a lot on how to score runs in England and how to build an innings here. I hope I don't repeat my mistakes going forward. In the last game, I wasn't able to finish the innings. There is no pressure on me," he said.

"We learnt a lot during these two months. I feel we played good cricket. Yes, we lost the Test series but I feel we played well. There were mistakes but learnt from these and we'll try to rectify these." There were questions raised over Babar's captaincy with the batting coach Younis Khan even urging him to "make his own decisions".

Babar, however, was dismissive of the suggestions that that the team was being run from the dressing room or by other seniors on the field.

He stressed that he was in charge of decisions and that he was always happy to lend an ear to the senior players around him for advice. "You can only move forward when you have experienced player in the side.

"Whenever the going gets tough, it's the senior players who get the team out of it. I've learnt a lot from Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. It's very important that they are there in the side. You have to make a good combination," he added.

Babar was full of praise for both Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz and was happy that Haider Ali was able to make the most of his chances.

"In the last match also, Hafeez Bhai played well and showed intent. Our goal was to finish well. Haider Ali is very talented; he's done well in Under-19 cricket and PSL. He grabbed his chances and helped the side as well.

"Wahab's that one over changed the game. Moeen Ali's wicket handed us the game."Moeen Ali had scored scintillating 66 off 31 balls. He was caught and bowled by Wahab on the fifth ball of 19th over when England were at 174.