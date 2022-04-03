UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Adds Another Record To His Name

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Babar Azam adds another record to his name

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has set another record in his so far illustrious cricket career when he surpassed former stylish batsman Mohammad Yousuf in list of most ODI centuries by a Pakistani batsman.

He achieved this milestone during Pakistan's third and last ODI against Australia here on Saturday night and set aside former stylish batsman Mohammad Yousuf record.

It was Babar's16th ODI century, second most by a Pakistani bantam in ODIs. He overtook Mohammad Yousuf who had scored 15 ODI centuries.

The list is topped by Pakistani batsman Saeed Anwar with 20 tons.

Babar scored solid unbeaten 105 to lead home side to thumping 9 wicket win in the match and gained the unique distinction.

The Pakistani captain now also has the best century percentage among all the batmen who have batted in at least 30 innings.

Babar Azam was also the quickest to reach 16 ODI centuries, by reaching this feat in 84 innings,he left Hashim Amla behind by margin of 10 innings. The South African cricketer had reach his16th ODI ton in his 94th innings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century Australia Lead Babar Azam All Best

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

3 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

5 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

14 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.