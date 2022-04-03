Babar Azam adds another record to his name

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has set another record in his so far illustrious cricket career when he surpassed former stylish batsman Mohammad Yousuf in list of most ODI centuries by a Pakistani batsman.

He achieved this milestone during Pakistan's third and last ODI against Australia here on Saturday night and set aside former stylish batsman Mohammad Yousuf record.

It was Babar's16th ODI century, second most by a Pakistani bantam in ODIs. He overtook Mohammad Yousuf who had scored 15 ODI centuries.

The list is topped by Pakistani batsman Saeed Anwar with 20 tons.

Babar scored solid unbeaten 105 to lead home side to thumping 9 wicket win in the match and gained the unique distinction.

The Pakistani captain now also has the best century percentage among all the batmen who have batted in at least 30 innings.

Babar Azam was also the quickest to reach 16 ODI centuries, by reaching this feat in 84 innings,he left Hashim Amla behind by margin of 10 innings. The South African cricketer had reach his16th ODI ton in his 94th innings.