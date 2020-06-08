UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam Admires Bakers For Offering Free Breads To Public

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:06 PM

Babar Azam admires bakers for offering free breads to public

The cricketer who is incumbent Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team has expressed happiness from core of his heart for the owner of the oven for making offer for free breads during these challenging times of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Team Captain Babar Azam admired a baker for making offer for free breads for the public during these testing times of Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Babar Azam saluted a man who runs his over as a small setup of business for offering public free breads during this time.

The cricketer was happy from the core of his heart who wrote: “This is my Pakistan.

This is humanity. Salute to you my friend for providing free bread to those who can't afford it. #RiseAndRise,”.

The owner of the ovan had clearly written on wall of his oven that people who did not have money could come and get the breads.

Many people are volunteering free services, offering food and support the fellow citizens in different parts of the country due to difficulties amid fears of Coronavirus.

