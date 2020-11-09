Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team captaincy: Reports

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say PCB ‘s Board of Governors (BoGs) will sit tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the matter of captaincy of Test team for Babar Azam who is currently captain of both white ball formats.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) White ball Captain Babar Azam agreed to lead Test team, the reports said on Monday.

Babar Azam would be leading all three formats if he was finally appointed as Captain for Test team.

The reports said that 26-year old Babar Azam agreed to lead the national team.

PCB officials, they said, assured him [Babar] full support and cooperation offering him captaincy of Test team. He would be given importance in the new selection committee, they added.

However, the final announcement would be made following approval of Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani.

The sources said that PCB’s board of Governors (BoGs) was going to discuss matter of his captaincy in its 59th meeting to be held tomorrow (Tuesday).

Mohammad Rizwan, they said, would be announced as vice-captain for the Test Team on Nov 11.

The squad for New Zealand would be announced soon after this development, they added.