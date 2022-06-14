Babar Azam aims to win the upcoming World Cups (T20 and ODI) with Pakistan

The Pakistani Cricket team captain is enjoying his form and hopes to win the grand trophy with his country.

Babar Azam is one of the highest-rated batsman in the world right now and he’s not wishing to stop anytime soon as he hopes to get his hands on the upcoming World Cup.

The 27-year-old is in top form in all three formats of international cricket, and he made history last week by being the first batter in ODI history to hit three straight hundreds on two separate occasions.

Babar Azam, Pakistan's high-flying captain, feels that his incredible run-scoring may help the country win the World Cup and, in the process, fulfill a childhood goal.

However, Azam told AFP that his prolific record will be meaningless if he does not win the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

According to AFP, Babar Azam says that the prime goal with his current form is to win the World Cups for Pakistan in the next year and a half (T20 World Cup in Australia and ODI World Cup in India).

Babar Azam has been breaking records left and right, the skipper comfortably sits on top of the ODI and T20 ICC Batting ranking.