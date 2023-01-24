UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Appointed As Captain Of ICC ODI Team Of 2022

The Inteenational Cricket body lauded Babar Azam by saying, "Babar Azam has again showed his prowess in the 50-over format,".

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2923) Pakistan's batting star Babar Azam has been nominated as the captain of the International cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Team of the Year for 2022.

The ICC displayed once again proved as to why he has ruled the roost at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings since July 2021.

The 28-year-old registered eight scores of more than fifty in the nine games he played in 2022. He finished the year with 679 runs at a mammoth average of 84.87.

In their press release, ICC said that it was a memorable year for Babar as captain of the Pakistan ODI team as he won all three series.

Pakistan were unstoppable in the ODI format, losing just one match (against Australia) out of nine.

The ICC was of the view that due to his leadership skills, he led the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2022.

Babar, however, is the only Pakistani player to make it to the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

The team includes Babar Azam (c) (Pakistan), Travis Head (Australia), Shai Hope (West Indies), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Mehidy Hassan Miraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohammad Siraj (India), Trent Boult (New Zealand) and Adam Zampa (Australia).

