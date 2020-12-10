UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam At Second Place In ICC T20I Batsmen Rankings

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:59 PM

Pakistan cricket captain , Babar Azam is at second place in ICC T20I batsmen list in which England's Dawid Malan remains on top

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan cricket captain , Babar Azam is at second place in ICC T20I batsmen list in which England's Dawid Malan remains on top.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim is the only Pakistani bowler to be included in the top ten as he secured the eighth place in the ranking list.

According to ranking list of players in T20 internationals made available here on Thursday by International Cricket Council (ICC), Shan is the only Pak bowler who is in the top ten bowlers list.

Lokesh Rahul of India has been ranked third and Auron Finch is at fourth place after Babar in batsmen list.

In the bowlers' ranking list, the first and the second positions went to Afghanistan, grabbed by leg-spinner Rashid Khan and off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, respectively.

The third and the fourth places have gone to leg-spinners: Adil Rashid of England and Adam Zampa of Australia, respectively.

In the allrounders' list, off-spinner Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan has come first, left-arm spinner Shakeeb Al Hasan of Bangladesh second and off-spinner Glenn Maxwell of Australia third.

No Pakistani player made it to the allrounders' top ten list.

