Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian cricketer to reach 4,000 ODI runs

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam achieved another milestone in his so far cricket career by becoming the fastest Asian cricketer to complete 4,000 ODI runs in one day internationals here on Tuesday during the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia at the Gadaffi stadium.

He reached the unique milestone when he scored the 15th run of his inning during his 82 innings in ODIs.

South African former batsman Hashim Amla remains the fastest by reaching the landmark in 81 innings.

Babar Azam is the 15th player from Pakistan to score 4,000 runs in ODIs.

27-year old reliable batsman is also the first-ever Pakistani to complete 4,000 ODI runs in less than 100 innings. The fastest from Pakistan, before Babar, (now the second-fastest) was Mohammad Yousuf who took 110 innings to reach this milestone.