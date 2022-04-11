UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Becomes First Player To Win ICC Player Of The Month Award Twice

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 11, 2022 | 02:37 PM

Babar Azam becomes first player to win ICC Player of the Month award twice

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the first player to win the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Player of the Month award on two occasions, the ICC announced on Monday

The 27-year-old Babar was previously crowned in April 2021. He scoops the latest Men's award following a number of thrilling batting displays in Pakistan's multi-format series against Australia. Amassing 390 runs in the pulsating Test series, his supreme contribution was highlighted by his record-breaking innings of 196 in the second Test, salvaging a draw for his side against the odds on the final day in Karachi.

At the forefront of his side's batting outfit, his exploits during the subsequent ODI battles that took place in March also cemented his claim as the standout player in international cricket during the month. Scores of 57 and 114 � the latter helping his side chase down an imposing 349 set by Australia, saw him as a constant threat to an otherwise formidable bowling attack.

The Pakistan superstar receives the award ahead of fellow nominees Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) and Pat Cummins (Australia).

Speaking about Babar's phenomenal performances in March, member of the voting panel and former West Indies international Daren Ganga said, "Babar wins this award not only because of the significant glut of runs scored during the Pakistan vs Australia tour, but also because his success with the bat across formats.

Being able to fulfill the burden of expectation as a captain and batter for Pakistan as host to an Australian team visiting after 24 years is a monumental achievement." The ICC also announced that Australia's run-machine Rachael Haynes have been named the Women's Player of the Month for March 2022.

Rachael Haynes celebrates becoming the ICC Women's Player of the Month following a formidable set of displays on the road to Australia's seventh ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophy. Scoring 429 priceless runs in eight matches at an average of 61.28, her extraordinary feats at the top of the order proved crucial to her side's unbeaten run to the final, where they subsequently overcame England to cap a thrilling tournament.

Her accomplishments at the crease throughout the month laid the foundations for her team to set imposing totals and chase down big targets, and were made even more impressive by her ability to perform during pivotal times. Her 130 against England in the opening game set the tone for a dominant unbeaten run to the final, while her other standout performance came in the form of a classy 85 during the semi-final win against the West Indies.

