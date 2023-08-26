Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ODIs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan's cricket team, continues his streak of accomplishments as he clinches another remarkable achievement.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th,2023) Pakistan Captain Babar Azam has achieved the title of highest run scorer in the first 100 ODIs.

Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan's cricket team, continues his streak of accomplishments as he clinches another remarkable achievement. He now holds the distinction of being the highest run scorer in the first 100 One-Day International (ODI) innings, accumulating a total of 5142 runs in this format.

Ranked at the pinnacle of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI batters ranking, the prolific cricketer secured this feat by notching up his 27th half-century during the second match against Afghanistan in Hambantota on August 24.

Previously, the record for the most runs in the first 100 ODI innings was held by South African cricketer Hashim Amla, who had scored 4946 runs.

The third position on this list is occupied by Sir Vivian Richards, having accumulated 4607 runs.

In May, the 28-year-old cricket sensation etched his name as the fastest batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs. Notably, Babar achieved this remarkable milestone in fewer than 100 innings, accomplishing the feat in just 97 innings. He joined the elite group of 14 cricketers who have achieved the 5,000-run mark.

Currently, Pakistan occupies the second position in the ODI team rankings. Under Babar's leadership, the national squad soared to the top of the ODI team rankings when they successfully defended a massive target of 334 runs during the fourth ODI match in a recent series against New Zealand.

However, a loss in one match during the five-match series resulted in Pakistan relinquishing the top spot.