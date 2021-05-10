UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Becomes Player Of The Month Of April

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:35 PM

Babar Azam becomes player of the month of April

ICC has congratulated Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam for grabbing the title by excellent performance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) Good news for Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam as he has been declared winner of the ICC’s men Player of the April.

Taking to Twitter, International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the good news with cricket lovers across the world.

It wrote: “Three ODIs, 228 runs at 76.00

Seven T20Is, 305 runs at 43.57

Became the No.1 ODI batsman Well done, @babarazam258 for winning the ICC Men's Player of the Month for April Clapping hands sign,”.

Among the women cricketers, Australia’s Alyssa Healy became the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April.

ICC wrote: “Three ODIs, 155 runs at 51.66

Leading run-scorer in Australia’s record-breaking ODI series win over New Zealand

Congratulations, @ahealy77 for becoming the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April Party popper

#ICCPOTM,”.

Congratulation messages are pouring in on social media post of ICC for Babar Azam for becoming player of the month of April. Pakistan Cricket board has also retweeted ICC post regarding Babar Azam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC Social Media Twitter Babar Azam April Women Post Love

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.