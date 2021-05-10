Babar Azam becomes player of the month of April

(@fidahassanain)

ICC has congratulated Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam for grabbing the title by excellent performance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) Good news for Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam as he has been declared winner of the ICC’s men Player of the April.

Taking to Twitter, International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the good news with cricket lovers across the world.

It wrote: “Three ODIs, 228 runs at 76.00

Seven T20Is, 305 runs at 43.57

Became the No.1 ODI batsman Well done, @babarazam258 for winning the ICC Men's Player of the Month for April Clapping hands sign,”.

Among the women cricketers, Australia’s Alyssa Healy became the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April.

ICC wrote: “Three ODIs, 155 runs at 51.66

Leading run-scorer in Australia’s record-breaking ODI series win over New Zealand

Congratulations, @ahealy77 for becoming the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April Party popper

#ICCPOTM,”.

Congratulation messages are pouring in on social media post of ICC for Babar Azam for becoming player of the month of April. Pakistan Cricket board has also retweeted ICC post regarding Babar Azam.