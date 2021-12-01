UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Becomes Skipper Of Karachi Kings For Upcoming PSL Season 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:40 PM

Babar Azam becomes skipper of Karachi Kings for upcoming PSL Season 7

Babar Azam, the national skipper, says that it is a great honor for him that the whole team including Imad Wasim showed their trust on him.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) The Karachi Kings has announced Babar Azam as its new captain for the upcoming seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Babar Azam has replaced Imad Wasim who had been leading the team as captain since 2018. Imad was the captain who captained the team to become PSL 5 Champions.

In a statement, Babar Azam reacted to his selection as the skipper of Karachi Kings.

“It is a great honor for me that the whole team including Imad have shown trust on me,” said Babar Azam.

“It means the world to me,” he added.

Babar Azam said he would work hard to take the tem to a strong position.

“Karachi and the Kings my home and family away from home,” said Babar Azam, making promise that he would make sure to keep on growing toward bigger and better things.

Imad Wasim also said that he was happy to see Babar Azam as a new captain of Karachi Kings. “It is a privilege that Babar Azam will lead the team and we all have unanimously accepted his leadership and it is the point where the future of Karachi Kings lies,”.

Salman Iqbal, the owner of the franchise, said that Babar Azam was the part of heart and soul of the Karachi Kings for last six years.

Wasim Akram, the team President and Tariq Wasi, the CEO, both were also present there at the time of announcement.

PSL Season 7 is likely to be played from late January 2022 through February in Lahore and Karachi.

