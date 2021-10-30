Babar Azam becomes the fastest batsman to score 1,000 T20 runs

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistani skipper has scored T20 1,000 runs by playing 26 innings while his Indian counterpart Virat Kohl had played 30 innings to make the similar scores.

Virat Kohli had played 30 innings to score 1,000 T20 runs but Babar Azam achieved this target by playing only 26 innings as skipper of Pakistan team.

On Friday, he made another fifty while playing a match against Afghanistan.

Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistai wicketkeeper, also stood distinguished for his most T20 dismissals just in a year. His performance as a wicketkeeper was amazing. According to some reports, he equaled former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most T20 dismissals in a year as a wicketkeeper.

In match against Afghanistan on Friday night, Rizwan had 39 T20 dismissals in a Calendar year to his credit. Indian player Dhoni made 39 T20 dismissals in the same year in 2016.