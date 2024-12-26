Open Menu

Babar Azam Becomes World’s Third Batsman To Score 4,000 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2024 | 03:07 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2024) Pakistan’s top batter Babar Azam has become the third batsman in the world to score 4,000 runs in all three formats of cricket.

Babar Azam achieved this milestone during the first Test match against South Africa.

He was dismissed for 4 runs in the first innings.

In Test cricket, he has scored 9 centuries and 26 half-centuries, with his highest score being 196 runs.

The national team's batter, Babar Azam, has already completed 4,000 runs in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20Is.

Earlier in the day, South Africa opted to bowl first against Pakistan on Day 1 of Boxing Day Test on Thursday (today).

The match is being played at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

The both sides are quite determined to show amazing performance in the first Test clash.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who was ruled out of the three-match home Test series against England due to injury has returned to the squad too. Aqib Javed is the interim head coach of Pakistan men’s team and this will be his first red-ball series after taking the charge in the white-ball series against Zimbabwe last month.

Pakistan and South Africa have played each other in 12 Test series since 1995, out of which seven have been won by South Africa while Pakistan emerged victorious in two, while three ended-up as draws. In the recent most Test series between the two nations, Pakistan beat South Africa 2-0 at home in Jan-Feb 2021.

