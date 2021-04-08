UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam Believes Sarfraz Ahmed Can Play An Important Role In The Team

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Babar Azam believes Sarfraz Ahmed can play an important role in the team

The Pakistani skipper says that the former skipper will be a regular feature of the Pakistan line-up in the future.  

CENTURION: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2021) Pakistan captain Babar Azam believed that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed could play an important role in the team.

Babar Azam hinted that the former skipper would be a regular feature of the Pakistan line-up in the future.

The Pakistan skipper said: “ Our middle-order struggled and I accept it. I accept there is a gap in our middle-order where we are missing a particular kind of player we are trying to fill, which is why we brought Sarfaraz in to try and cover that weakness,”. He also said that they wanted to get benefit of the experience that was on the bench, and it was the reason that we included Sarfaraz in.

Babar Azam said: “We trust Sarfraz. We’ll utilize him as much as we could as a wicketkeeper and batsman,”.

He further said that he was the player who could move the game alonge at number five.

Sarfaraz was included in the playing XI, during the third ODI, for the first time in 15 months after both Danish Aziz and Asif Ali failed to make an impression during the first two matches.

He made 13 runs during his brief stay at the crease during the third ODI against South Africa.

