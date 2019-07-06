UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam Breaks Miandad's Record For Most WC Runs

Muhammad Rameez 13 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:04 PM

Babar Azam breaks Miandad's record for most WC runs

Babar Azam broke Javed Miandad's 27-year-old record for most runs in a single World Cup for Pakistan by scoring 474 runs in the 2019 edition of the mega event.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Babar Azam broke Javed Miandad's 27-year-old record for most runs in a single World Cup for Pakistan by scoring 474 runs in the 2019 edition of the mega event.

The 24-year-old scored one century and three fifties in the tournament. Javed Miandad had scored 437 runs in 1992, a private news channel reported.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took six wickets for 35 runs in the final group match against Bangladesh and became the youngest player [at 19] to achieve this feat in the World Cup. He was also declared the Man of the Match and picked up 16 wickets in five matches.

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir dismissed 17 batsmen and remained the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan. Imam-ul-Haq scored 316 runs and remained the second most successful batsman for Pakistan after Babar Azam.

