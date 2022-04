Babar Azam breaks record of  32 years old record of Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Babar Azam has made a record by making maximum runs as a captain against Australia.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2022) Babar Azam has broken the record of former cricketer and incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan by making maximum scores as a captain against Australia.

Babar Azam scored a century against Australia in a one-day international.

Babar surpassed Imran's tally as he played a phenomenal knock of 114 runs which helped Pakistan achieve their highest-ever ODI chase.

His phenomenal innings included 11 boundaries and one maximum. Babar, who was often criticized for scoring at a slower pace, played with a strike rate of 137.34.

Imran Khan played an 82-run inning against Australia back in 1990, which means that Babar has broken the record after almost 32 years.

Here are the highest individual scores by a Pakistani captain against Australia:

Babar Azam - 114 (2022)

Imran Khan - 82 (1990)

Javed Miandad - 74* (1987)