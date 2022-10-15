UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Celebrates Star-studded 28th Birthday In Melbourne

Muhammad Rameez Published October 15, 2022 | 10:14 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Captain Babar Azam had a memorable 28th birth anniversary when captains from the 15 cricketing nations joined cake-cutting during a ceremony at the Plaza Ballroom, Central Melbourne on Saturday.

The video-clip shared by the International cricket Council (ICC), Babar Azam is presented a cake by the Australian Captain Aaron Finch during the Captain's interaction with media ceremony and is wished a wonderful day by the moderator and his peers.

Later, in a separate ceremony Babar cut a green-icing cake with cheers from the captain from all participating teams.

The captains including Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, Muhammad Nabi, Jos Butler wished Babar a happy birthday.

It has been the first time that 16 captains had got together for media interaction a day prior to the eighth edition of the global T20 event.

A gleeful Babar Azam can be heard thanking the super stars for their presence at his birth anniversary which was made memorable with the intervention of the ICC.

