Babar Azam challenges court’s order for registration of FIR against him

The Pakistan skipper has asked the court that allegations against him were baseless and have nothing to do with him, therefore, the order of a local court on plea of Hameeza Mukhtar should be set aside.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Pakistan’s Skipper Babar Azam has approached Lahore High Court challenging a session court’s order for registration of FIR against him over charges of blackmailing and harassment.

Babar Azam has filed the appeal and made complainant Hameeza Mukhtar and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Last week, additional district and sessions judge Hamid Hussain had passed the order on petition of Hameeza Mukhtar for registration of FIR against the national cricketer over charges of blackmailing and harassment.

The complainant said that Babar Azam was Pakistan’s captain and the best player who had many international records to his name. It stated that a session court has ordered to register a case under Cyber Crime Act against Babar, which is against the Cyber Crime Rules 2018 and the court also did not mention the reasons to register a case against Babar Azam.

In his appeal, Babar Azam asked the court to declare the trial court’s order null and void against him till the final decision on the petition.