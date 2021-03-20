UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Challenges Court’s Order For Registration Of FIR Against Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 04:48 PM

Babar Azam challenges court’s order for registration of FIR against him

The Pakistan skipper has asked the court that allegations against him were baseless and have nothing to do with him, therefore, the order of  a local court on plea of Hameeza Mukhtar should be set aside.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Pakistan’s Skipper Babar Azam has approached Lahore High Court challenging a session court’s order for registration of FIR against him over charges of blackmailing and harassment.

Babar Azam has filed the appeal and made complainant Hameeza Mukhtar and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Last week, additional district and sessions judge Hamid Hussain had passed the order on petition of Hameeza Mukhtar for registration of FIR against the national cricketer over charges of blackmailing and harassment.

The complainant said that Babar Azam was Pakistan’s captain and the best player who had many international records to his name. It stated that a session court has ordered to register a case under Cyber Crime Act against Babar, which is against the Cyber Crime Rules 2018 and the court also did not mention the reasons to register a case against Babar Azam.

In his appeal, Babar Azam asked the court to declare the trial court’s order null and void against him till the final decision on the petition.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Babar Azam Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency FIR 2018 Best Court

Recent Stories

Japan lifts tsunami advisory after strong quake of ..

1 minute ago

Vhlova remains on target for overall title despite ..

1 minute ago

AIOU announces results of post graduate programs

7 minutes ago

How Finland embraced being 'world's happiest natio ..

7 minutes ago

PNCA releases 4th Episode of "Seen Studio" featuri ..

7 minutes ago

Cricketers wish early recovery to PM Imran Khan fr ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.